Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding

DURBAN: Eskom has announced plans to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 10pm overnight until 5am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement, Eskom said the loadshedding was necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for high demands which were expected next month when economic activity was set to resume.

"During the period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated," the statement read.

Eskom said it currently had 9 745MW out due to planned maintenance, while another 11 346MW capacity was unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

It said teams were working around the clock to return as many units to service as soon as possible.