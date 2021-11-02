Eskom warns load shedding could be implemented at short notice
Share this article:
Durban: Load shedding might be implemented at short notice if further breakdowns occur or some of the generating units do not return to service as expected, says power utility giant Eskom.
It requested that the public reduce their electricity usage as the power system was severely constrained.
Eskom said that in the past 24 hours, teams returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.
Over the same period, two generation units – one at Arnot and another at Hendrina –tripped while a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.
Eskom apologised for any inconvenience caused.
IOL