Eskom warns power system will be ’severely constrained’ for the week ahead

Cape Town - Eskom said on Sunday that the week ahead will most likely see more loadshedding. This comes as Eskom began implementing Stage 2 load-shedding for 14 hours on Thursday. The power utility said in a statement on Sunday that it wished to inform the public that the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units. This is due to breakdowns and delays in Eskom’s maintenance programme. While some of the units will be returned to service this evening and tomorrow, the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down.

“Eskom again wishes to remind the public that the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile. While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into loadshedding,’’ the power utility said.

The company called on South Africans to reduce their electricity usage especially next week.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”