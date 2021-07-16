eThekwini closes beaches on the North Coast after chemical spillage

BEACHES on the KZN North Coast are closed amid a chemical spillage. In a statement issued yesterday on Friday, eThekwini municipality announced a joint decision with the KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) Department and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to close the beaches north of uMgeni estuary due to the environmental and potential human health impact of a chemical spillage into the Umhlanga Lagoon.

The closure will affect Beachwood, Virginia, Glenashley, La Lucia, Umhlanga Main and Bronze, Umdloti, La Mercy and Tongaat beaches, inclusive of tidal pools. Authorities are engaging with other local municipalities further north as a precautionary measure. The public was advised to avoid the beach area at this time until it was deemed safe.

Extensive environmental impacts are being reported at uMhlanga and uMdloti Lagoons and beaches in the vicinity and these have contributed to killing numerous species of marine and bird life. The pollution is considered serious and can affect one’s health if species are collected and consumed. Lagoon and seawater contact must also be avoided. The public was advised to cease all activity on the above-mentioned beaches.

eThekwini municipality said clean-up companies were trying to deal with the spill which originated from a chemical warehouse fire in Umhlanga following this week's unrest. Other potential pollution sources were being investigated and authorities were monitoring the situation closely. Some residents in areas north of Durban were also reporting smoke residue from burned chemical products.