’Fake’ Hawks officers arrested for kidnapping, demanding R2m ransom
Johannesburg - Six people, including two police officers, have been arrested in Johannesburg by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit for kidnapping and extortion.
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday that six people aged between 32 and 48 were arrested on Thursday.
Mogale said information was received of a person who was allegedly kidnapped by people who purported that they worked for the Hawks. The suspects are alleged to have demanded R2-million in order to release the victim.
“The information was operationalised wherein the real members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation attached to the serious corruption investigation in Gauteng pounced on the suspects.”
Mogale said the victim was able to positively identify his kidnappers, including a police sergeant, a constable, as well as one suspect who was sought for another corruption case.
“The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, March 23,” said Mogale.
National head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya lauded the investigating team for a sterling job and added that the specialised crime-busting unit will always act against individuals attempting to tarnish its image through criminal activities.
The Hawks have reminded community members that law-enforcement officers do not require any payment to do their job nor derail the ends of justice by receiving any gratification.
IOL