’Fake’ Hawks officers arrested for kidnapping, demanding R2m ransom

Johannesburg - Six people, including two police officers, have been arrested in Johannesburg by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit for kidnapping and extortion.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday that six people aged between 32 and 48 were arrested on Thursday.

Mogale said information was received of a person who was allegedly kidnapped by people who purported that they worked for the Hawks. The suspects are alleged to have demanded R2-million in order to release the victim.

“The information was operationalised wherein the real members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation attached to the serious corruption investigation in Gauteng pounced on the suspects.”

Mogale said the victim was able to positively identify his kidnappers, including a police sergeant, a constable, as well as one suspect who was sought for another corruption case.