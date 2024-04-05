Fake news and its influence ahead of the 2024 elections

As Individuals brace themselves for the significant 2024 elections, another formidable adversary emerges - fake news on social media.

The spread of fake news on social media platforms about the electoral process has emerged as a powerful force shaping public opinion and influencing voter behaviour during the upcoming elections.

In an era where information spreads like wildfire with just a click, the growth of false narratives poses a threat to the democratic process and voter sentiment. Durbanites must navigate an unpredictable environment where the lines between the truth and lies are unclear, while battling an inflow of misinformation.

Fake news has a profound effect on social media, affecting voter behaviour and public opinion. Numerous residents find it more and more difficult to distinguish between fact and fiction news due to a flood of false headlines and photoshopped visuals that impair their judgement. The dissemination of misleading information simply serves to deepen the existing disagreements among voters as election campaigns heat up, planting the seeds of uncertainty and unrest.