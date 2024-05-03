Family announces Dr Sam Motsuenyane’s funeral service details

Funeral arrangements have been finalised for the late Dr Samuel Motsuenyane who died on Monday at the age of 97. The Dr Sam Motsuenyane Foundation and the Motsuenyane family have extended their deepest gratitude to people who have expressed their condolences and support for the late business guru.

According to the family, the arrangements are as follows: Church services will be held every day from Friday (today) until next Wednesday. The memorial service will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on May 7 from 1pm until 8pm. The funeral will be on May 9 at the Akasia Community Hall in Akasia from 7am.

Motsuenyane was the co-founder of the pivotal National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (NAFCOC) and played a leading role in the establishment of the African Bank – both at the height of apartheid. He was an MP who served as South Africa’s first ambassador to the Saudi Arabian Kingdom. President Cyril Ramaphosa also passed his condolences to the Motsuenyane family, friends, and the business community as a whole.

“The passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane 60 years after the establishment of NAFCOC is a profound reminder of the breadth, durability, and longevity of his vision and passion for self-reliance and development. “The remarkable sweep of his life as an entrepreneur, leader of the organised business, parliamentarian, and diplomat among other roles, embodied our resilient national character and values of ubuntu. “His philosophy of self-sufficiency is today entrenched in the constitutional right each of us enjoys to freely choose our trade, occupation, or profession and in the socio-economic rights that our constitution safeguards,” he said.