Family devastated as missing Durban woman found dead

DURBAN: The sister of a Phoenix woman who was found dead after being missing for less than a month said the family were shattered. “My family and I are devastated by this loss. We held out hope for 23 days, only to have it crushed on the 24th day,” said Faizee Bodha whose sister Shaida Banu was found dead at a traffic light in Phoenix on August 31.

“Shaida was a gentle soul, a generous person and a faithful child of God. We take comfort that she is now safe in the arms of Jesus,” said Bodha. “My family would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who stood with us through this traumatic time. We are grateful for the love and support.” Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed an inquest docket was opened at Verulam police station after the body of a 49-year-old woman was found at the Palmview Drive/R102 traffic light on August 31.

