Family dogs killed in Pretoria house fire

According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to reports of a house fire in the Brooklyn Area.

A Pretoria family's two dogs were killed after their home caught alight on Thursday morning.

“Reports from the scene are that two patients were treated and stabilised on the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The family pets, two dogs, were rescued by the Tshwane Fire Department. However, on further assessment, both pets were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.”

Van Reenen said the cause of the fire was unknown, and the necessary investigations would be conducted accordingly.