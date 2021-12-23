Family of four killed in horror crash on their way to a holiday in KZN

Durban: A family of four was killed in a horror crash on the N2 highway near Zinkwazi on Wednesday evening. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident took place on the N2 north bound, between Zinkwazi and Tugela when four light motor vehicles and a truck collided.

“On arrival of advanced life support paramedics, they were met with absolute carnage,” Herbst said. Two people sustained moderate injuries. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue. “Unfortunately a family of four, reportedly on their way to vacation, were killed while two more patients sustained moderate injuries. Paramedics declared the family dead on arrival.” Herbst said other drivers were lucky to escape with no injuries.

Police have been approached for comment. This week the N3 Toll Route, a key transport node linking the Durban Harbour in KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng province, said an alarming number of serious road crashes had been recorded on the road since the start of the festive season. It expressed grave concern at the severity of the crashes and the number of fatalities recorded in single vehicle crashes to date.

Initial reports indicate that drivers are regularly exceeding the speed limits along most parts of the route and are not reducing speed when roads are wet or visibility is poor. “Currently, there is little evidence of any patience on the road, and it seems that drivers’ frustrations are aggravated by the long delays caused by the serious road crashes,” said Miles le Roux, transport engineer at the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) which maintains the route. “Please slow down and take it easy on the road. Remember, at high speeds even the slightest distraction may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.”