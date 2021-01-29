Father, son and dog drown at La Mercy beach in Durban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - A 44-year-old man, their teenage son and their pet dog drowned at La Mercy Beach on Friday afternoon. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), their operations centre received a call for assistance from concerned fisherman who had seen the father and his son experiencing difficulty in the water. “Reaction officers and paramedics were dispatched to scene and on arrival found father in the surf, he had been declared dead on scene,” said Balram. Paramedics declared the father and son dead on scene. Picture: RUSA Balram said the Rusa Robinson R44 helicopter was used to locate the teenager. “After a brief low level search the boy was spotted floating approximately 100 meters away from where he entered the surf.

“Paramedics from Rusa and Netcare 911 retrieved the body of the teenager. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.”

Balram said witnesses said the dog entered the water in what is believed to be a rescue attempt but also drowned.

“The incident was witnessed by the deceased’s 18-year-old son who was also swept out but managed to grab onto the rocks and exit the water.”

Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said they had also responded to the incident just after 12pm.

“Reports indicate that an adult male and a male minor including their pet dog had drowned after swimming at an unprotected beach. All were declared deceased after being removed from the surf. Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” said Herbst.

SAPS have been approached for comment, the story will be updated accordingly.

IOL