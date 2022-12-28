Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Reuben Riffel, is our guest and challenger in this weeks One Club Speed Challenge!

The location is Paarl Golf Club in the heart of the Cape Winelands in South Africa.

The challenge is simple, choose a hole, choose 1 club, and then play the hole as fast as possible!! The number of shots is irrelevant, it’s your time that counts! The only rule is that you cannot hit a moving ball.

Hole: 25th at Paarl Golf Club | 120m from the green: Reuben | 8 iron Shawn | 9 iron