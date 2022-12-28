Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

1 Club Challenge - Chef Reuben Riffel

Published 1h ago

Share

Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Reuben Riffel, is our guest and challenger in this weeks One Club Speed Challenge!

Story continues below Advertisement

The location is Paarl Golf Club in the heart of the Cape Winelands in South Africa.

The challenge is simple, choose a hole, choose 1 club, and then play the hole as fast as possible!! The number of shots is irrelevant, it’s your time that counts! The only rule is that you cannot hit a moving ball.

Hole: 25th at Paarl Golf Club | 120m from the green: Reuben | 8 iron Shawn | 9 iron

Reuben: motorized golf cart Shawn: Go-orange Electric Golf Scooter (it’s rapid!!)

Book your round here

Follow us on your preferred social media platform and keep an eye out for the next guest on Signature Holes in Cape Town and The Winelands, in support of Cupcakes of HOPE

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Share