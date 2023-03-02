Back in the day, what went down on March 2

1653 The first slave, Abraham, a stowaway from Batavia, arrives in Table Bay aboard the ship, the Malacca. He is made to work for the Dutch East India Company for three years.

1653 The first return fleet from Batavia to receive fresh produce on its way to the Netherlands arrives in Table Bay and takes on cattle, sheep, cabbages, carrots and milk.

1657 A fire in Edo (Tokyo), Japan, causes more than 100 000 deaths.