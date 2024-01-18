Beyond the Crown – Monique Eloff’s journey to becoming Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa 2024

Monique Eloff's journey to becoming the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa (SQGEA) Winner for 2024 is a powerful narrative of self-discovery, resilience, and the profound impact of transformation. From the quaint town of Naboomspruit to the West Rand, Monique's life has been a tapestry woven with diverse experiences that have shaped her into the extraordinary woman she is today. For Monique, being crowned Supreme Queen of Global Earth Africa is the culmination of every step she has taken.

Her journey has not been without its struggles. Eloff has dealt with weight loss pill addiction along her path to success, emerging triumphant over her obstacles in magnificent fashion. “I realise now that this was linked to my misperception of myself, never feeling good enough. Addiction is always linked to something deeper.” She studied at Tuks, wanting to pursue a career in biokinetics. She eventually ended up in the corporate world, before deciding to pursue her dreams with SQGEA, despite her challenging background.

“In this whirlwind of emotions, the first word that springs to mind is ‘liberating’. At the ripe age of 38, I've stumbled upon a profound realisation. I once thought I had a handle on who I am, but it took this entire odyssey – whether there's a crown on my head or not – to become the person I'm meant to be. Picture: Supplied “Unapologetically so, with the full spectrum of my experiences – the shame, the intricate history, the once-convenient excuses, the limitations, and yes, the strengths that make me uniquely me. Interestingly, while we all glammed up and prepared for months in different aspects, this was a transformative experience where I discovered and embraced the essence of myself in all its unfiltered glory.” Her year of glory did not come easily, starting the year with the loss of her father and figuring out who she was outside of the corporate world. She found serenity and peace in the competition, all while dealing with self-doubt and comparisons that inevitably come along with a competition of this magnitude.

Wearing the crown with pride, Eloff plans to use her platform to better communities. “Undertaking the pageant journey, I realised how important it was to establish trust and garner support through being authentically you and working on the areas of yourself that need improvement. I believe these lessons underscore the entrepreneur's journey, too.” She also commended SQGEA for their continued empowerment of women in business and the strong philosophy of inclusivity and diversity.

For the future, Eloff hopes to be remembered not only for her crown and title, but for who she is and how she makes others feel. Her advice to aspiring individuals echoes the power of self-permission, urging them to step into their God-given power without waiting for external validation. Eloff's reign as the Global Earth Africa Winner is more than just a title; it's a story of triumph, self-love, and personal growth. Her story resonates through a picture of hope, ensuring that others embrace their own unique journeys. “The reality is that there is one crown, and I accepted that. Enter for all that the pageant journey can offer you, whether that crown becomes yours or not. Above all else, give yourself permission to shine!”