Cape Town firefighters to take on Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise funds for Volunteer Wildfire Service

Cape Town - These two firefighters will be taking on the Two Oceans Half Marathon this weekend for a worthy cause. This is the second time the duo will be taking on the gruelling 21.1km race and they will be doing it in their firefighting gear.

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will be drumming up support and donations for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. Carelse has been a firefighter for 22 years and is the Divisional Commander based at the Goodwood Fire Station. Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will be taking on the Two Oceans Half Marathon. File Picture Duncan has been a firefighter for 13 years and is based at the Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station.

While this may be only the second year the duo will be doing the marathon, they aim to finish in a time of two hours and 40 minutes or faster. The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, has expressed his pride in his colleagues and explained how proud the two make their directorate. “Our Safety and Security staff members do so much to make us proud, and this is but the latest example of individuals going above and beyond, and for such a great cause, to boot. I want to wish Jermaine and Renaldo all the very best for their adventure.