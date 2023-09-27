Cape Town granny who turned 102 shares her long-life secrets

While this Cape Town granny may be 102-years-old, she is still as witty and filled with humour as in her earlier years. Agnes Bezuidenhoudt celebrated her birthday last week and she told IOL it has been blessed.

Bezuidenhoudt, originally from Kimberley, currently resides in Kenilworth with her youngest of five children, Mercia Bezuidenhoudt, 67. Mercia said her mother, who is still fit as a fiddle, remains the fashion icon of the family and before speaking to IOL was just done blow-drying her hair. “I think my mother’s secret is that she was extremely active as a young girl. She played netball, hockey, tennis (when I was six-months-old), she did the long jump, high jump, hurdles and more. I am the only child that did all she did,” Mercia joked.

And Ma Agnes will never be caught without her pearls. “She loves her pearls. When she wakes up, the pearls go on. In 2016, a paramedic wanted to take her away and she said no, not without my pearls,” Mercia recalled jokingly. Ma Agnes and her late husband moved to Cape Town 52 years ago.

She has 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family is expecting the latest edition to the family, another great-great grandchild in the next few months. During her earlier years, she worked in a factory where ammunition was made for the navy. She also initially started as a volunteer to the Western Cape Blood Service, eventually working full-time, and she retired after 20 years, at the age of 75.

Her famous phrases include “on top of the world, like a rose on the bush” and “as sure as the Lord made little green apples”. When speaking to IOL, Ma Agnes said she was “on top of the world, like a rose on the bush” and could not put in words how amazing her birthday was. “I cannot explain what I feel but I have no aches, no pains, no worries, no anxiety, I am just happy,” she said.

Ma Agnes said her secret to life is quite simple, the most simplest and she has lived by these five rules: – Live one day at a time – Thank the good Lord above

– Live it to the full – Live healthy – Live happy

“You don’t need anything else. Just live and praise God. Praise God in your own quiet way. “Also, just be loving towards people, there is enough hate and jealousy in the world. Just be kind,” Ma Agnes added. [email protected]