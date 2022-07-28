Cape Town teen needs assistance to attend a possibly life-changing soccer tournament

Cape Town - A Grade 12 Cape Town teenager needs your help in getting him to a tournament that could change his life forever. Quewon Davids, 17, from Belhar has been one of the players invited to attend the U18 Friendship Cup taking place in Johannesburg from October 5 to 10.

However, the aspiring professional footballer needs R6 000. The money is to cover all expenses which include meals, transport, excursions, accommodation and clothing. Speaking to IOL, his proud father, Grant Joshua, 44, said this tournament is huge for his son as this has the potential to open doors and opportunities not readily available to him. Quewon Davids, 17, from Belhar has the opportunity to be scouted by top SA teams if he attends this tournament. Picture: supplied “Quewon has been playing soccer since the age of four.

“He is currently in Grade 12 at Sarepta High School and hopes to become a professional footballer,” the father explains. The teen who is a midfielder for the Kuilsriver AFC 1st Reserve Team is a huge Liverpool fan and one of his idols is Roberto Firmino. Quewon has many accolades and has been named player of the year for his club for three consecutive years, 2014 Most Promising Player and five times knock-out final winner from 2010 to 2015 with Ikapa.

According to his father, this tournament is extremely important as many scouts within the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be on the field sniffing through the teams to scoop up the best of the best. “This is all about him. He really wants to play professionally and he works hard and is so dedicated. “There will be lots of scouts at this tournament like Supersport, Kaizer Chiefs and many more PSL outfits will be at the tournament.

“We also received communication that Wits University will be scouting and handing out bursaries. “This could be an amazing opportunity for him,” Joshua added. If you can assist Quewon make his dream a reality contact his father, Grant Joshua on 073 887 1525.