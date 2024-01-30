Cape Town’s CBD gets exciting new monthly event - Kuier at the Castle

A new monthly craft market joins Cape Town’s scene next month, and will include diverse Cape Town talent at the Castle of Good Hope, a prominent cultural tourist attraction in the city. Kuier@theCastle will be launching on February 24, through The Craft + Design Institute (CDI), in partnership with the Castle of Good Hope.

The market will offer various local artisanal products, culinary delights and entertainment designed to cater to all the senses and provide a memorable day out for the whole family. Erica Elk, Group CEO of the Craft + Design Institute, said: “Come and ‘Kuier’ with us in this magnificent space – one of the oldest in South Africa – to chill, shop, eat, play, and explore the fantastic local delights at this extraordinary heritage site we are so lucky to have such easy access to.” The market seeks to create a space for diverse groups to meet and connect with one another, celebrating local artisans surrounding by enjoyable music and atmosphere.

“Our mission at the Castle is to create an accessible space where all are welcome, can learn and understand our history and heritage, and can participate in building our shared future in the spirit of Ubuntu,” said Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO of the Castle of Good Hope. Taking in the magnificent views of the mountains and the city, the market is sure to bring people together and spread the love. Locals and tourists can look forward to a diverse range of products, food and entertainment, a historic setting, live demonstrations, a dynamic array of pop-ups, and a tight community of spirit and family.

An aerial view of the Castle of Good Hope. File Picture: Matthew Jordaan / Independent Media “The Mother City thrives as a dynamic hub for creative practitioners, artisans and designers who infuse their unique talents into the very fabric of the city – it’s what makes Cape Town a major global centre of design and creativity,” said Elk. This area of the city is known for its artists, designers, and creatives eager to showcase their talents to the city at large. The market will be open from 9am – 4pm on the February 24, 2024, with entrance fees of R30 for adults and R15 for children. Parking will be available inside the Castle via the Darling Street entrance.