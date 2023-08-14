Chef from township turns American dream into SA success story

Thirteen years ago, a young man from the Nelson Mandela Bay township of Kwazakhele walked through the doors of a beachfront hotel to start work as a kitchen porter. Washing dishes and bussing tables may not have been his dream job, but that didn’t mean Mthobeli Ndaleni wasn’t dreaming big.

He quickly took an interest in the cooking side of things at the Radisson Blu, Gqeberha, learning everything he could and even spending his down time watching the Food Network. “The more I saw, the more the cooking bug bit me,” said the 33-year-old, who recently won the Best Chef category at Nelson Mandela Bay’s fifth annual Hospitality Awards & Gala. “After a year as a porter, I knew I wanted more, so I approached the executive chef at the time and told him I wanted to become a chef.”

From that point on, his journey became a whirlwind that took him from the coastal beauty of Plettenberg Bay to America’s “Sunshine State” of Florida, and Chicago. It is no small coincidence that he was nicknamed “Sunshine” many moons ago for his humble nature and winning smile – his gentle nature camouflaging a burning desire to stand out among the cooking crowd. While in the US he cooked for America’s basketball and golfing royalty at venues as prestigious as The Club in Admirals Cove in the Sunshine State and the Chicago Lake Golf Club.

The executive sous chef returned to his culinary roots at the Radisson Blu in 2020 following the global Covid-19 outbreak. His international experience, blended with an exemplary record during his first stint at the hotel, prompted general manager Elmarie Fritz to pick up the phone and convince him to make a comeback. His journey to cooking excellence had come full circle.

Recalling his early years, Ndaleni will never forget having to cook for the hotel staff to prove he had what it took in the kitchen. Thankfully, he passed with flying colours and, with the support of his colleagues, went on to study at the prestigious Christina Martin Culinary Art Studio in Plettenberg Bay. Here he was introduced to the finer points of gourmet cooking, while discovering new breads, pastries and desserts as well as brushing up on his wine-pairing skills.

Ndaleni believes attitude and hunger are essential ingredients in the cooking game – much like cinnamon and sugar on a Proudly South African pancake. Chef Mthobeli Ndaleni is back in his hometown and winning awards after cooking up a storm in the States. Picture: Matthew du Plessis These attributes clearly shone through in an online CV he compiled while job-hunting in Florida, as he soon was granted an interview for the Admirals Cove job. “I was so nervous, but excited. After that interview, a whole new world opened to me,” he said.

Having spent the best part of a decade in the States, it was almost inevitable that he would be influenced by its flavours. He has developed quite a penchant for American-style barbecue and Mexican food. However, his signature dish, grilled scallops with vegetable ragout, which patrons can sample at the Radisson, identifies who he is as a chef. A father to two boys, Ndaleni said the award had boosted his morale and reminded him about the value of hard work.