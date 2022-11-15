C’mon Ramaphosa: Cosatu backs December 27 public holiday calls as an appreciation for sacrifices made by workers

Johannesburg – Cosatu has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare December 27 a public holiday, saying it would also be an appreciation for the sacrifices workers had made in keeping the economy moving. Cosatu said it was backing the calls made by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) last week.

Last week, Fedusa wrote to Ramaphosa requesting he declares December 27 a public holiday this year. The request was as a result of Christmas – which is celebrated on December 25, falls on a Sunday this year, and the following day, the Day of Reconciliation on December 26, are both public holidays. This would mean that South African workers would enjoy one day less of their allotted 12 public holidays annually.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Ramaphosa had to declare December 27 a holiday for the benefit of workers. “Workers whose workplaces will mainly be open during the festive season will not enjoy the Christmas holiday to its fullest if the government fails to issue such a Presidential Proclamation. “This is important for workers as the Christmas period is the only time when workers can travel home to rural areas and to spend time with their children and families after a long year’s hard work.

“Workers will equally struggle to find persons to look after their children if they are prematurely required to return to work a day early. “The festive season with its public holidays is critical in boosting the retail, tourism, travel and hospitality sectors and employment creation,” said Pamla. Cosatu said Ramaphosa had to follow on the precedent set by former president Jacob Zuma when he declared December 27 a public holiday when the same situation was faced six years ago.

He said declaring December 27 a public holiday was also an appreciation for the sacrifices workers had made in keeping the economy moving, rebuilding the economy, and carrying the nation on their shoulders over a very difficult year. Last week, the Fedusa leadership said if December 27 was not declared a holiday it would mean workers only enjoyed 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays this year. “The matter was raised that Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and in terms of the Public Holidays Act, whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.

“Consequently, Monday 26 December 2022, the Day of Goodwill, will then be deemed to fall outside of the ambit of the Public Holidays Act. “Fedusa remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt with a further injustice to their income security, already eroded during Covid-19, and must therefore be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays. “The federation believes that this gesture will go a long way in strengthening workers morale considering their difficulties faced, whilst boosting economic activity during the festive season.