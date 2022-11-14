Durban boy collects sanitary pads to help hundreds of girls stay in school

Durban - After hearing how many girls missed school because they did not have access to sanitary pads, a 13-year-old boy made it his mission to help out. Durban Prep (DPHS) learner, Izah Roux, donated hundreds of sanitary pads to pupils at St Augustine’s School for girls.

“I don’t like staying at home for anything and knew I needed to do something to help other kids. I’m also the kind of person who dreams about changing the world, so I believe in showing people kindness and trying to really understand other people’s problems,” he said. Izah said after speaking to his mom, he and his brother Akani did a sanitary drive for the girls’ school, collecting 500 packs of pads, but he wanted to do more. Izah is an avid sports player and decided to use his school water polo team to help him collect more pads.

He explained that with the 37th national South African College High School Water Polo Tournament approaching in October, he pledged 10 packs of sanitary pads for every goal saved during the tournament. “By the end of the tournament, I had saved 48 goals,” he said. Engen, a long-standing supporter of the Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls feminine hygiene initiative, were inspired by the young goalie’s actions, pledging to match what he raised.

Engen’s general manager: Corporate Strategy & Communications, Khalid Latiff, said the company was moved to hear about Izah’s pledge to ensure that no girls miss school due to their menstrual cycles. “By advocating for girls in this way, Izah is truly being the change he wants to see in the world,” he said. Inspired to help, Engen partnered with Caring4Girls and donated a one-year supply of sanitary pads to all 268 Grade 4-7 pupils at Rippon Primary School in Durban.

Latiff said they were humbled to play a small role supporting Izah’s initiative. “As a company, we believe in the power of education to uplift marginalised sections of our society, because a country which is educated is a country that will prosper,” he said. Over the past four years Engen has pledged R3.5 million to Caring4Girls, with 24 065 female pupils receiving support to date, across all nine South African provinces.

Research shows underprivileged girls miss up to 50 days of school a year due to inaccessible feminine hygiene care. Imbumba Foundation CEO Richard Mabaso said the Caring4Girls programme creates a voice for girls in addition to distributing sanitary materials. He added that Caring4Girls also provides health education on puberty and adolescence, to demystify menstrual-related myths and break down societal taboos, while promoting positive body literacy and autonomy, as well as gender equality. Mabaso acknowledged Engen for its compassion for young girls, and thanked them for once again making a generous contribution towards the initiative.