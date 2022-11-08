Durban photographer Karishma Rajcomar wins Canon Picture Perfect competition

Cape Town - Durban-based photographer Karishma Rajcomar has been crowned this year's winner of the Canon Picture Perfect competition. Rajcomar’s Stare in Agony image scooped both the top prize for Best Picture and won the Canon Picture Perfect competition 2022.

The Perfect Picture is an SABC1 seven-part reality series that was hosted by rapper and presenter Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane. It featured celebrities from different spaces challenging them to step away from the limelight and move behind the camera to take beautiful pictures using their own stories and challenges. Some of the celebrities include singer Donald Moatshe, musician Mnqobi Yazo and digital content creator Thickleeyonce, whose real name is Lesego Legobane.

Canon and Picture Perfect have been on the search for South Africa's best photographers who have what it takes to stand out from the rest and take the Best Picture. In return, they can win photographic gear in which Rajcomar won. The Canon Picture Perfect winning Stare in Agony image. Picture: Karishma Rajcomar Rajcomar said that due to the toughness of the selection process she was surprised when she was announced as the winner.

“I was not only competing with other professional photographers but also with other award-winning photographers who were also submitting their very best images, in hope of being selected and I am so proud of this great achievement and I still can't believe it,” she said. Rajcomar also shared how she started to embrace her love of photography when she was young. “I used to accompany my dad to his photographic studio and darkroom to watch and help him develop his photos. That's where my love for photography began. I have always been creative and curious about capturing magical images.

“I got more serious about photography in 1999 whilst studying at university and doing part-time photo shoots. My enthusiasm for photography grew much more after the birth of my little girl in 2010, who I think was the most photographed baby in the entire world. Photography allows me to freeze priceless moments, which we can remember and treasure forever,” she said. She also revealed that her dream was to further pursue the photographic and design fields, and excel both locally and Internationally. She is currently working with several NPOs.