Robert James Louw is a South African rugby player who represented South Africa 19 times in international test rugby. Domestically, Louw won 6 Currie Cup championships for Western Province and 4 rugby league medals for Wiggins. South African Rugby Chief, Danie Craven, rated Louw as "one of the best Springboks ever to represent South Africa, fast enough to play among the backs, and a superb ambassador for South Africa". Louw was nominated as South African Rugby Player of the Year in 1979 and in 1984.

This week’s Signature Hole is the 17th at Durbanville. Nicknamed 'Tigers Eye Matrix', this Par 3 Stroke 13 (192 meters) is a long and deceptive short hole that requires a wood for many handicap golfers. The green is an inviting target, as it is below the level of the tee. Golf Club was founded in 1967, Durbanville Golf Club has established a firm reputation for camaraderie and sportsmanship, snd is often referred to as "The Jewel of the North". The Club enjoys an active membership where both young and old enjoy their passion for the game and its related social opportunities, with the clubhouse and facilities being extremely popular among members and visitors alike.

The course, originally designed by Ken Elkin, lies a mere 30 minutes from Cape Town (on the N1) and is known for its open space, beautiful fairways, and immaculate condition. If you're interested in playing at Durbanville Golf Club, you can use the following link to book a round Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes…

