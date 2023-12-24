Festive cheer as Cape Flats aunty treats the most vulnerable

A Cape Flats aunty known for her heart of gold has decided to make Christmas a bit sweeter this year for the most vulnerable in society - the homeless. As many are preparing to fill their table with decadent foods and delicacies, Beryl Williams from Lotus River has been a community worker for nearly three decades, decided to share and spread the festive cheer with those who are not as fortunate.

“On Friday, I went to Constantia and hosted a lunch for the homeless in the area. “The lunch was hosted in the car park in Constantia village and the squatter camp along Kendall Road. Beryl Williams at the Christmas party. Photo: supplied “To be honest, I never knew there was a squatter camp in Constantia neither did I know there were so many people,” she told IOL.

Williams had cooked a wholesome meal which she packaged, along with party packets for a sweet treat and received sponsorship from Pick n Pay in Constantia with rolls and cakes. “We had a lovely time. We had managed to feed 28 people, including a baby and a little girl who were among the group,” she said. Williams is known for her heart of gold and her plight to assist those in Phumlani Village, an informal settlement nestled between Lotus River and Pelikan Park.

Earlier in the week she also hosted her annual Christmas party in Phumlani Village for residents. The party was held in the local hall. “We had such an amazing time at the Christmas party. I was so happy to hear that all the children in Phumlani had passed and are moving on to the next grade,” Williams told IOL.