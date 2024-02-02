Five dogs rescued from Cambodian slaughterhouse

The lives of 5 dogs have been forever changed thanks to the work of FOUR PAWS South Africa. The heartwarming tale of these five dogs - Gamora, Shadow, Falcon, Drax and Maximoff - sees them emerging from a Cambodian slaughterhouse in search of a new life in South Africa.

After being rescued in 2021, the five lovable creatures are now on their way to South Africa awaiting adoption into loving homes through the #Cage-to-CapeTown adoption programme. The families who are lucky enough to be graced by them will be forever changing their lives and giving them hope for their future. February – the month of love – will be the perfect time for these pups to arrive. Adoption will be facilitated by TEARS Animal Rescue who are partnering with FOUR PAWS for this amazing initiative.

The ongoing Dog and Cat Meat Trade in Southeast Asia is a prevalent issue in the lives of so many deserving animals who need their fur-ever homes. This rescue is just one of many which need support and praise for the hard work being done to save these animals. In some Asian countries such as South Korea, the sale and consumption of dog meat has been criminalised, proving a step forward in the end to the dog meat trade. This significant shift towards animal welfare is proof that the work of organisations such as TEARS and FOUR PAWS is vitally important in the progression of animal rights.