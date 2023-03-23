Durban - National lottery operator Ithuba said it had paid out more than R371 million to 15 jackpot winners since January. Among them is a Gqeberha grandfather who had been watching television when he realised he was R23m richer.

The pensioner, who had worked as a delivery driver, won the Powerball Plus draw from the March 14 draw. He walks away with R23 377 517.90. The winner, who is in his seventies, said he had watched the draw show on TV and realised immediately that he had the winning numbers and had become a multimillionaire.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, I was so excited and I had so many thoughts going through my mind. “The next morning, I did not hesitate, and I went straight to the Ithuba office to process my winnings.” In addition to buying a house and car, he intends on investing in his grandchildren’s education.

“I am very excited and feeling very blessed that I am now able to leave something behind for my children and grandchildren. My family would not struggle, they will have good lives long after I’m gone, with this now being their legacy,” added the winner. And another retired Cape Town resident plans on wasting no time in spoiling himself. The resident, who bagged R11 069 375.90 in the Lotto 2 Plus draw, plans on travelling first class.

He purchased the March 11 winning ticket from OK Mini Mart in Saldanha. The retired surveyor told Ithuba that he played national lottery games once a week. The winner of the highest Powerball jackpot for the year is R75m richer.