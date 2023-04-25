Hear ye, hear ye: this is where Durbanites can watch King Charles’s coronation

Royal fever is expected to hit the shores of Durban in the coming days as the world prepares for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. While the streets of London's Westminster Abbey will get all necessary protocol planning underway, here in Durban, royal enthusiasts will also get the chance to feel a part of the hype and pomp.

King Charles will become the Sovereign Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which South Africa is a member. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort, Camilla, in a ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, London, to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This will be the first coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century and the 40th to be held at Westminster Abbey since 1066. The King has opted for a smaller, shorter and more diverse ceremony than the previous coronation held for his mother in 1953. Royal enthusiasts can also reserve a seat at the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo from 9am on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will be streamed live from 9am. Entry is free.

The St Cyprian's Church at 603 Umbilo Road will also host a celebratory service at 9am. After the service, there will be a picnic/bring and braai on the church grounds with a pipe band followed by live music by Dave Arnold. To honour this historic occasion, the British Cultural and Heritage Association will present a Coronation Celebration Concert at the DLI Hall in Greyville on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm, featuring the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the Durban Symphonic Choir and special guests under the baton of Russell Scott, and featuring rousing traditional British musical classics. Tickets can be purchased via Quicket. Coronation Live Stream:

Rhumbelow Theatre, Sat, 6 May from 9am, 42 Cunningham Rd, Umbilo. Bring food picnic baskets or buy at the venue. Limited secure parking available. Booking is essential. Bar available. (No alcohol may be brought on to the premises) Bookings: Cell 082 499 8636 / [email protected] Coronation Service: St Cyprians: Sun, 7 May at 9am, 603 Umbilo Road. For picnic / bring and braai: RSVP to St. Cyprian's Parish Office on 031 205 3710 or email [email protected] - wear your blue, white and red!