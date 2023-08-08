Help 13-year-old Skye go to Europe to make her singing dreams come true

Forget Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, because our very own Skye Samuels is doing the things. While most of us only have our concerts in the confines of our shower walls, 13-year-old Skye has aspirations of becoming a singer, but needs your help to get her to Europe to participate in concerts and activities during the festive season.

The Sing in Harmony (SiH) National Children’s Choir, which Skye is a member of, says Skye needs a total of R42,000 to head to Europe to make her dreams come true. “Skye's singing is practically her love language! Albeit my sanity being questioned living with someone who sings 24/7, her singing has always brought joy, happiness and even tears wherever she goes,” said her proud mother, Tracey Samuels. “Not only does she sing beautiful, but she is just such a lekker child, kind to all those she meets, always appreciative of everything she receives, never asks for anything and because of that, I think she deserves something special like this trip,” she added.

In conjunction to being in the SiH National Children’s Choir, Skye is also in her school choir at Bryanston Parallel Medium, and her Sunday School choir at the New Apostolic Church in Sandton. With SiH National Choir, she also performs in concerts with artists like Loyiso and Leah. While singing is her passion, Skye also plays hockey and does high jump and got through to the Gauteng trials for high jump. In its first international tour, the choir plans to travel to Europe and visit cities, namely Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Budapest between December 11 and 23. They will then return home to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

“Our main aim is to build relationships with other choirs and perform to international audiences in amazing venues. Music is universal and we would love the kids to experience this from a young age,” said the Sing in Harmony National Children’s Choir. Banking details: Bank: Nedbank

Account name: ABS Produksies Type of account: Cheque account Branch Name and code: Woodlands/136305