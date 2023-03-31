Help Eldorado Park ballet star get to Dublin

Cape Town - A Gauteng mother is doing everything she possibly can to make her daughter’s dream of attending the World Lyrical Dance Championships 2023 in Ireland a reality. Taskeen Kaldine, 9, from Nancefield in Eldorado Park, has been doing ballet since the age of 6.

After participating in the World Lyrical Dance Federation (WLDF) competition earlier this month, she has been invited to represent South Africa at the international competition. Taskeen has been invited to attend the competition, which takes place from August 3 until August 6 in Dublin. Taskeen Kaldine, 9, from Eldorado Park needs your help in getting her to Dublin. Picture: Supplied However, financial difficulties might hinder her dream.

Speaking to IOL, proud mother Tashrika Kaldine, 40, describes her only child as loving, caring and always putting others before herself. “She is an easy child, she is also very religious and an A pupil,” she says. Taskeen is a Grade 4 pupil at Baitul Ilm School.

"She has been doing ballet since the age of 6. There was a gap in ballet during the Covid-19 period. However, last year the WLDF reached out and she qualified for the competition. "Last year she got third place," Kaldine explains. However, the single mother said she could not believe what would happen when her daughter participated in the WLDF competition again this year in Roodepoort.

"She qualified again. The competition took place early this month and she won first place for her solo and their group act they also won first place," she told IOL proudly. Taskeen is a dance student at the Dance Development Academy based in Eldorado Park. Kaldine explains how her daughter incorporates ballet into everything.

“Everything is ballet. Everything we do is about ballet. If there’s a new song she would explain how she could incorporate this into some ballet move, always saying: ‘I can do this’ or ‘I can do that’,” Kaldine laughs. The family needs to raise R40 000, which would include flights, accommodation, transport, entrance fees as well as attire for Taskeen. However, the sum does exclude the costumes she would need for the competition.

“We have started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds. We made the funds R80 000 as I would like to go along and do not want her to go alone. “I will do anything to raise this money for her. If I must stand and sell things every week I will. “On Saturday, April 1, we will be having a fund-raiser for her trip,” Kaldine told IOL.

This trip will mean the world to Taskeen as it would be her first time on a plane, her first time abroad and she is extremely excited to represent her country by doing what she loves – ballet. “I am very overwhelmed but I am willing to do anything to make my daughter’s dream come true. “Honestly, I never expected something like this. It is like a dream come true. This will open doors for her and will also show our community nothing can hold you back,” Kaldine added.

A Buy and Braai will be held at the Shoprite in Extension 5 in Eldorado Park from 8am until late. Those visiting will be able to purchase mini savoury platters, boerewors rolls, cake, and pap and T-bone steaks. To make donations you can visit the BackaBuddy link here.