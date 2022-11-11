In the UK, many people were rushed to hospital after getting hurt by plants, burning themselves with hot water and falling off beds

Durban – An inordinate number of people in the UK end up in hospital after getting hurt while planting, using hot water and falling off beds and chairs. According to First Aid UK, in the last year more people were rushed to hospital due to plant-related injuries than firearm-related incidents.

Story continues below Advertisement

Data from the National Health Service showed that 2 195 people were rushed to hospital after being in contact with hot food and drinks while 668 admissions were from interactions with hot water. Meanwhile, 42% more admissions after someone fell off a bed, chair or piece of furniture. "Playground equipment sent 6 224 people to hospital and while 90% of these were children under the age of 14, more than one in every 50 was an adult in their 30s," First Aid UK reported.

As for fires, five adults and two children needed medical treatment after their nightwear caught alight, while 108 people set their clothing on fire and more than 1 000 people sought medical treatment after being exposed to natural cold weather or sunlight. Data also revealed that 6 224 people needed medical attention after getting hurt on playground equipment; 90% were children younger than 14 while one in every 50 was an adult over the age of 30. IOL