Jean De Villiers vs GOAT Golf | One Club Speed Challenge

The challenge is simple! Choose a Hole, choose 1 club, and then play the hole as fast as possible!! The only rule is that you cannot hit a moving ball. The shots don’t count, it’s your time that matters.

Today we are joined by Jean De Villiers on the 13th hole at Pearl Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Val de Vie Estate, in the heart of the Cape Winelands. Jean de Villiers is a South African former professional rugby union player. He started his career at wing, but played most of it as an inside centre. De Villiers played for Western Province in the Currie Cup, The Stormers in Super Rugby, Leicester Tigers in Premiership Rugby and internationally for South Africa, for whom he was named captain in June 2012. Jean played in 109 Tests ( the most Springbok Test Capped Centre in history) and 37 as captain, scoring 27 tries and winning the World Cup in 2007 and the Tri-Nations twice. Jean De Villiers is a Springbok Legend.

This weeks hole is the 13th at Pearl Valley. A 130 metre Par 3. The signature hole is known for its beauty and wonderful design, but it is a hole that requires total commitment. Pick your club and focus on solid contact. Find the green off the tee and a par is in reach. The safe play is short right, avoiding the left greenside bunker. The trick to this hole is to pay attention to the water. It shows you what the wind is doing as it can often swirl, making club selection tricky. Pearly Valley Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Val De Vie is a destination inspired by the majestic mountain ranges and natural beauty for which the Cape Winelands is renowned.

Since opening in 2003, the course has received a multitude of awards and accolades. Most recently, it was names as one of South Africa’s Top 100 Golf Courses, not to mention the definitive golf course ranking named it the 3rd best in the country for 2022! Who will win?