Job hunting? Here’s how you can get free transport to your interviews

The Western Cape Government (WCG) on Thursday launched its Getting YOU to Work pilot project, offering job-seekers free travel to interviews using the Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs). Premier Alan Winder, provincial MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie launched the project in Athlone and were joined by the very first job-seekers to make use of this opportunity.

The job-seeker transport voucher is being piloted in partnership with the private sector to remove transport barriers and enable access to job opportunities for unemployed job-seekers. The free travel voucher is offered to interview candidates by registered employers. The vouchers can be used on any Gabs bus, on weekdays from 8am to 4pm. Representatives from the Western Cape Government, Golden Arrow Bus Services, and GP Retail (partner employer) with the first interview candidates to use the Getting YOU to Work free transport voucher. Picture: WCG “Getting YOU to Work is part of the WCG’s Growth 4 Jobs Strategy. We are doing everything we can to grow the economy, create jobs, and tackle unemployment, which currently stands at 20%. We have spoken to people who do not have work so that we understand the challenges they face and where the provincial government can support them.

“One of the biggest hurdles reported is the cost of transport, especially for those who live far away from economic hubs. I am thrilled that this initiative will provide tangible support to the many people who are actively looking for work,” Winde said. He also encouraged entrepreneurs and businesses to register to become a participating employer. “By making the travel voucher available to job-seekers, employers can have their pick of the very best candidates that the Western Cape has to offer,” Winde said.

MEC Mackenzie said unemployed job-seekers simply do not have the money for transport which makes it a significant struggle to look for work and attend interviews. “The free travel voucher that we launched today removes this initial barrier, with 12 free trips included in the voucher, helping job-seekers find the work they so desperately need,” Mackenzie said. One of the candidates, Latita Memani, a 20-year-old student from Cape Town said she managed to get to her interview without spending money or having to borrow it from her parents.