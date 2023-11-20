Kraaifontein dance crew wins dance challenge, to perform at the Festive Lights Switch-on event

A Kraaifontein dance crew is dancing all the way to the bank after bagging R10,000 at the City of Cape Town’s inaugural ‘A Future of Hope’ Dance challenge at the weekend at the V&A Waterfront. Initially, 46 entries were received via various social media platforms but only 10 dance crews from across Cape Town made their way to the finale and strutted their stuff on the main stage as they were determined to dance their way to the top.

Judges and professional dancers Blake Williams, and Nkosinathi Sangweni had a tough job along with the cheers of the packed amphitheatre. Dance crew, Born Spartans were crowd favourites with their epic dance moves and saw them winning the grand prize. However, the other dance crew did not go home empty-handed as second and third place also had a cash prize.

The 021 Rebels from Bonteheuwel took second place and won R5,000 and the third place went to the Dynamic Dance Co. from Plumstead and all 10 crews received gift hampers from the City of Cape Town. The winners, Born Spartans are a group of seven who have been dancing together for nearly three years and said dance was a way of expressing themselves. The group said it will be splitting the winnings equally and donating a balance to their dance school.

Aside from their cash prizes, the three dance crews will have the honours of performing at the upcoming Festive Lights Switch-On event on Sunday, November 26 from 4pm at the Grand Parade. The headliner acts for this year’s concert is award-winning artist, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and part-time boxer, Cassper Nyovest. Amapiano frontrunner, Focalistic will also be performing along with Ikamva Marimba Band, Alistair Izobell, Whitney April, 12-year-old Yonwaba Qetswana, Ricky Vani Frontline, Matthew Mole, rock ‘n roll Afrikaans band, RAAF, Hanover Park’s cultural singing troupe, the Tjommies, The Rivertones, DJ Eazy, with special guest, 10-year-old DJ Sophia.