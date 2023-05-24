KZN’s Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre wins SA hospital’s first platinum award for stroke care

The Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in KwaZulu-Natal has proven once again it is a cut above the rest after it bagged a platinum award from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Award for its work in stroke care. Last year, it was South Africa’s first private facility to have bagged an Angels Award.

According to the Lenmed Group, it is the only hospital in the province to date to have received awards from the WSO and is currently the only South African hospital to have three accolades to its name. Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre is an ultra-sophisticated and digitally integrated hospital north of Durban which boasts an extensive and leading adult and paediatric cardiac and cardiothoracic service offering. It is the only hospital in KwaZulu-Natal that offers services for paediatric cardiac surgery. The facility is also the first in Africa to be awarded accreditation from the American College of Cardiology based on a rigorous evaluation of the hospital team’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

The WSO is committed to improving the outcomes for stroke patients by ensuring patients worldwide get access to stroke care that optimises their survival and recovery. The group said this accolade adds impetus to its goal to not only align international clinical best practices but also the provision of exceptional quality care, patient experience and to make a tangible difference to the communities it served. “Having Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre receive a platinum award is not only a privilege and honour, but a great reminder that we are indeed on the right track. We are proud of the contributions made by our expert specialists, healthcare professionals and all involved.

“We look forward to continuing on the path we have carved in our 38 years of existence as an organisation,” said Lenmed CEO, Amil Devchand. According to the hospital’s CEO, Niresh Bechan the stroke programme remains a passion for all staff because of the value it bring patients and their loved ones. “The difference we make throughout all the touch-points shows just how vital of a role each and every team member is in making the programme a success,” Bechan said.

According to the Global Burden of Disease study, strokes are responsible for an estimated 5.5 million deaths annually, accounting for approximately 10% of all deaths worldwide. Last week, Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town was awarded a gold status for its stroke care by the WSO Angel Awards. [email protected]