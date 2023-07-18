Mandela Day: Cape Flats aunty feeds over 300

As the world observes Mandela Day in commemoration of former president Nelson Mandela, a Cape Flats woman has decided to feed over 300 people from her community. Beryl Williams has been a community worker for nearly three decades and to commemorate Mandela Day, she decided to feed the community, which she said had been a big part of her life.

Williams said she celebrated Mandela Day a day earlier on Monday as she knew many people would be doing or hosting events on Tuesday. “I chose Monday weeks in advance and I must say it was an absolute success,” she told IOL. Beryl Williams has been a community worker for over 26 years. Photo: supplied Williams is known for her heart of gold and her plight to assist those in Phumlani Village, an informal settlement nestled between Lotus River and Pelikan Park.

Not only did she hand out a warm cooked meal to many, she also handed out grocery hampers to those in need. “I cooked everything myself, this time I had two helpers and cooked for about three hours. “Chicken braise, cooked vegetables and rice was handed to residents in Phumlani and the grocery hampers. I made the hampers myself and got donations from Pick n Pay in Constantia. Residents received tinned goods, fruits and vegetables, chocolates, washing powder etc.

Beryl Williams has been a community worker for over 26 years and in 2012 received an Unsung Hero Award from Raymond Ackerman. Photo: supplied “Pick n Pay also gifted us with rolls and cakes. The people were extremely excited and grateful,” Williams told IOL. She has been a pillar for the community for over 26 years and her love and passion for her community stems from her childhood and role model. “My late mom did it for many years. I can remember I was at primary school and I used to help out by making sandwiches. At the time there was no Phumlani, but my mom went to places such as Gugulethu, Langa and other townships. I will forever uplift her legacy,” Williams said.

She has also taken inspiration from the owner of one of the biggest retailers in the country, Raymond Ackerman, who founded Pick n Pay. “Mr Ackerman has also been an inspiration to me and does so much in giving back to communities. “I have been doing community work for over 26 years and even did it while I worked at Pick n Pay. I usually did food on my days off and at the time the company would provide me with rolls for the feeding scheme. Up until today, they still contribute.

"In 2012, I was awarded the Unsung Hero Award by Mr Ackerman and received a R10,000 cheque. I used the money to assist in the feeding scheme as I use money out of my own pocket," Williams said. On Wednesday, Williams who collects clothes, shoes and bedding from family and friends will be doing a handover to members of the same community.