MJC signs historic partnership with Al-Waagah Institute for the Deaf

Cape Town - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the Al-Waagah Institute for the Deaf have signed what has been called a historic partnership in an effort to benefit those in the deaf community. Al-Waagah is the only deaf Islamic institution in Cape Town.

The partnership will formalise a working relationship between the two organisations. According to Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, the first deputy president of the MJC, the education of the deaf community has been identified as a priority for the preservation of belief systems. Chairman of Al-Waagah, Dr. Cassiem Dewet and President of the MJC, Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams sign the partnership. Photo: MJC “Education is fundamental to all persons and the seeking of knowledge and the facilitation thereof is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Alli commended Al-Waagah for reaching a landmark in its existence when it purchased the Sarah Fox Hospital, with plans to turn the building into a multi-functional education facility for the deaf. Last month, the organisation launched the new Oasis Montessori School at the previous Sarah Fox Hospital, off Klipfontein Road in Athlone. “The MJC wishes to motivate and mobilise the community and businesses, through the newly signed partnership, in supporting Al-Waagah and partnering with the organisation,” Allie said.

Chairman of Al-Waagah, Dr. Cassiem Dewet and President of the MJC, Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams sign the partnership. Photo: MJC Al-Waagah chairman Dr Cassiem Dewet said the signing of the agreement indicated a commitment to accepting shared responsibility in providing a platform that advocates for the deaf. “Our key concerns which require participation on governmental, organisational and public levels is that everyone is participating around the same cause on various levels,” Dewet said. “We need to partner and strengthen our advocacy, resources, and funding to achieve our goals to eliminate the marginalisation of the deaf.”

He said the partnership between the organisation and the MJC was one such step forward. [email protected] IOL