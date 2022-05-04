My Fellow South Africans: Salome Koen

Salome Koen is a creditors clerk living in Durban. The Big Five makes her proud to be South African, but while she is a proud South African, the traffic where she lives can sometimes be unbearable.

“The one thing about Durban where I’m currently residing in is the one thing that I absolutely hate - it’s the traffic jams that I’m experiencing a couple of times in the week.” Koen dreamed of serving her fellow human beings, but life took her along a different path. “I've always wanted to become a social worker. Unfortunately, I never ended up working as a social worker because of the lack of funds.”

Her faith is what sets her apart from others, she says. “One thing about my religion and culture, I believe, that sets me apart from others, is the fact that we don’t wait for a God because He is already living in us.” Had she the opportunity to speak to her younger self, she would impress upon herself the importance of faith.

"My advice to a 15-year-old is that he or she must always follow their dreams. "Never give up and keep your faith in God."