My Fellow South Africans: Salome Koen

Salome Koen is a creditors clerk living in Durban.
The Big Five makes her proud to be South African, but while she is a proud South African, the traffic where she lives can sometimes be unbearable.
“The one thing about Durban where I’m currently residing in is the one thing that I absolutely hate - it’s the traffic jams that I’m experiencing a couple of times in the week.”
Koen dreamed of serving her fellow human beings, but life took her along a different path.
“I've always wanted to become a social worker. Unfortunately, I never ended up working as a social worker because of the lack of funds.”
Her faith is what sets her apart from others, she says.
“One thing about my religion and culture, I believe, that sets me apart from others, is the fact that we don’t wait for a God because He is already living in us.”
Had she the opportunity to speak to her younger self, she would impress upon herself the importance of faith.
“My advice to a 15-year-old is that he or she must always follow their dreams.
“Never give up and keep your faith in God.”
* My Fellow South Africans is an editorial campaign powered by IOL which aims to build a more inclusive society by introducing South Africans to each other.