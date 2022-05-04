“I am an open book to others around me,” Zamekile Ngcobo, who sells fruit in Durban’s CBD, says. Ngcobo loves that South Africans are warm and welcoming, “always welcoming fellow Africans into South Africa”.

“I like that the most about this country.” Selling fruit is not what Ngcobo saw herself doing with her life. “I am selling fruits in Durban's CBD. I always wanted to become an animal doctor. Unfortunately, I never ended up studying to become a veterinarian due to a lack of finances.”

There’s nothing anyone doesn’t know about her, she says, adding that she is a very open and approachable person who loves sharing with others. Ngcobo feels South Africans should be even more welcoming to foreigners, particularly those who come from neighbouring countries in Africa. My Fellow South Africans: Zamekile Ngcobo hopes South Africans can open their hearts more to refugees and immigrants, especially from African countries. Photographed by Theo Jeptha (African News Agency/ANA) “We must welcome foreigners more because some of them come from war-stricken countries, and they only come here to experience a normal life here.”

Ngcobo hopes more South Africans can open their hearts to refugees and immigrants from the rest of the continent so we can build a more diverse and cohesive society. She also feels that all religions are equally important and that “people must respect every religion” and become more tolerant. “The one thing I really don’t like about Durban is the dirty streets. I think we should do more about this.”

