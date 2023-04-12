On this day, April 12

The Union Jack flies over Church Square in Pretoria, the first Space Shuttle mission blasts off, Yuri Gagarin becomes the first person to orbit Earth, and Captain Phillips is freed by 3 well-placed shots 1606 Following James I of Scotland inheriting and uniting the English and Irish thrones, a new flag is unveiled – one that combines the St George’s Cross of England, Scotland’s St Andrew’s Cross and Ireland’s St Patrick’s Cross to form the Union Jack (jack being a naval term for flag).

1861 Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War. 1872 Jesse James’ gang robs a bank in Columbia, Kentucky, getting away with $1 500. 1877 British statesman Theopolis Shepstone annexes Transvaal as a British colony and hoists the Union Jack in Church Square, Pretoria.

1892 George Blickensderfer patents the portable typewriter 1901 Emily Hobhouse witnesses the clearing of Warrenton and the dispatch of people in open coal trucks to Kimberley, where only 25 tents are available for 240 people. 1930 Yorkshireman Wilfred Rhodes ends Test cricket career, which spanned 31 years, aged 52. His record for the most wickets taken (4 187) in a career still stands and he is one of only three players to bat in all 11 positions.

1937 Sir Frank Whittle ground-tests the first jet aircraft engine. 1945 Polio-sufferer, US President Franklin D Roosevelt dies in office from a cerebral haemorrhage. 1945 The US Ninth Army crosses the Elbe River astride Magdeburg, and reaches Tangermünde – only 80km from Berlin, but stops to allow Russia’s Red Army to take the city.

1955 The polio vaccine is declared safe and effective. With the help of this vaccine, polio is eradicated from South Africa. 1958 Meetings of more than 10 Blacks are banned in South Africa’s major urban areas. 1961 Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first person to orbit the Earth.