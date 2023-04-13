On this day, April 13

Floods devastate KwaZulu-Natal, the world’s longest table tennis match, the Currie Cup’s benefactor dies, an explosion aboard a moon flight and the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ is dropped. 1688 The first French Huguenots arrive at the Cape in the ship the Voorschoten.

1816 The first mail boat from London, Eclipse, arrives in Table Bay after a voyage of 114 days. 1838 Voortrekker leader Louis Trichardt reaches Lourenço Marques after leaving the Zoutpansberg in August of the previous year. 1846 Xhosa tribesmen attack British forces at Burn’s Hill, in the Amatola mountains of the Eastern Cape, during the War of the Axe.

1909 Sir Donald Currie, philanthropist, shipping magnate (the Union-Castle line) and donor of five Currie Cup trophies for cricket, rugby, soccer, swimming and water polo, dies in Sidmouth, Devon, England. Among the hotels his shipping company builds in Cape Town is the majestic Mount Nelson. His daughters erect at a cost of £25 000 a hall his memory in the University of Cape Town. 1964 Sidney Poitier becomes the first black man and first Bahamian to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars for Lilies of the Field. 1970 An oxygen tank on the Apollo 13 moon flight explodes, endangering the crew. The crew radios: ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem here.’ The mission is aborted and the crippled spacecraft just manages to make it back home.