On this day, April 13

Floods devastate KwaZulu-Natal, the world’s longest table tennis match, the Currie Cup’s benefactor dies, an explosion aboard a moon flight and the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ is dropped.
1688 The first French Huguenots arrive at the Cape in the ship the Voorschoten.
1816 The first mail boat from London, Eclipse, arrives in Table Bay after a voyage of 114 days.
1838 Voortrekker leader Louis Trichardt reaches Lourenço Marques after leaving the Zoutpansberg in August of the previous year.
1846 Xhosa tribesmen attack British forces at Burn’s Hill, in the Amatola mountains of the Eastern Cape, during the War of the Axe.
1909 Sir Donald Currie, philanthropist, shipping magnate (the Union-Castle line) and donor of five Currie Cup trophies for cricket, rugby, soccer, swimming and water polo, dies in Sidmouth, Devon, England. Among the hotels his shipping company builds in Cape Town is the majestic Mount Nelson. His daughters erect at a cost of £25 000 a hall his memory in the University of Cape Town.
1964 Sidney Poitier becomes the first black man and first Bahamian to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars for Lilies of the Field.
1970 An oxygen tank on the Apollo 13 moon flight explodes, endangering the crew. The crew radios: ‘Houston, we’ve had a problem here.’ The mission is aborted and the crippled spacecraft just manages to make it back home.
1979 The longest doubles ping-pong (table tennis) match ends after 101 hours.
2017 The US drops the largest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan. Called the GBU/43 or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (Moab) it’s more commonly called the ‘Mother of all bombs’.
2022 At least 459 people are killed after heavy rains and flooding batter KwaZulu-Natal. The coastal zone, including greater Durban and the South Coast, received more than 300mm of rain in 24 hours. More than 4 000 homes are destroyed, 40 000 people left homeless, and 45 000 are temporarily unemployed. Damage cost about R36 billion. Whether the floods were, as some say, the worst in memory, is moot as the September 1987 floods affected a larger area and destroyed more homes. Similarly, floods in Durban in April 1856 produced a greater quantity of rainfall over a single day (303mm) and a three-day period (691mm) than last year’s floods. The region was also much less developed, so it’s like comparing apples with pears.