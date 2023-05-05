On this day, May 5

1866 Britain claims sovereignty and dominion over the guano-rich Ichaboe and adjacent island, the scene of one of Namibia’s lesser-known tales of colonial greed for the “white gold” that at one stage covered the islands up to a depth of 7m thick. (A corruption of the word ‘wanu’, guano was cherished by the Incas as a natural fertiliser long before the colonisers in Peru cottoned on to its worth.) Then a retired British mariner recalled an account by an old US sea captain of islands covered in bird manure, sparking the ‘Guano Rush’ some 15 years later.

1864 Feminist pioneer Elizabeth Cochrane, one of America’s most famous journalists and a pioneer of investigative journalism, is born. Fascinated by Jules Verne’s novel, Around the World in 80 Days, Cochran who writes under the pen-name Nellie Bly, finally gets approval from her editor, Joseph Pulitzer, to try beat the time of Jules’ fictional hero Phileas Fogg. She later publishes the account of her circumnavigation as Around the World in Seventy-Two Days.

1877 The American Indian Wars: Chief Sitting Bull leads his band of Lakota to Canada to avoid harassment by the US Army.