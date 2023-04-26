Para-athlete to cycle to Cape Town, swim from Robben Island to Big Bay to raise funds for a prosthetic leg for teen

Cape Town - A 28-year-old para-athlete from Johannesburg is determined to conquer his mission of raising disability awareness and raising funds to gift a local teenager a prosthetic leg. Sean Clarke from Craighall Park is in full practise mode as he readies himself to cycle the 1 520km to Cape Town alone.

Clarke suffered a severe injury at the age of seven that resulted in the loss of use of his left leg. While he may have been classified as disabled, his determination and sports has him refusing to let this injury hinder the aspirations he has for himself. In August 2022, against advice, he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he took on the Comrades Marathon.

After the marathon, doctors encouraged Clarke to seek alternative physical activities which would place less strain on his hips and knees. It was at this time that he explored swimming and cycling as alternatives and he has not looked back. During his new activities, Clarke crossed paths with 17-year-old James Willers from Randburg.

James Willers and Sean Clarke. Picture: Kaylin van Dyk The teenager lost his right leg due to neglect and severe burns and also contracted meningitis which resulted in the complete loss of his hearing. Willers is also an avid swimmer and has garnered a large number of medals. Clarke, who was moved by the perseverance of Willers, cemented his latest mission and started a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy.

He aims to raise R200 000 to purchase a top-of-the-range prosthetic leg and prosthetic liners for Willers. Sean Clarke is training hard for his swim from Big Bay to Robben Island. Picture: Kaylin van Dyk Clarke also hopes to alleviate the financial burden on Willers’ adoptive parents and give the vibrant teenager an opportunity to lead the fulfilling life he deserves. “I am establishing an extreme aquabike/biathlon challenge in South Africa whereby I will be cycling solo from Johannesburg to Cape Town (1 520 km) in eight consecutive days, covering a distance of around 200 km a day.

“After a 24-hour recovery, I will then swim from Robben Island to Big Bay, which is 7.5km as the crow flies. This will be done to not only bring about disability awareness and showcase how differently-abled individuals can achieve exceptional feats, but also to raise money for a very special individual,” Clarke said. Clarke is set to begin his challenge on October 6, 2023 and has already garnered support and raised over R17 000 so far, thanks to 45 donors. Speaking about Williers’ character, Clarke said the teenager embodies the type of individual everyone should all strive to be.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can all learn from such as perseverance, resilience, adaptability, and flexibility. “Firstly, living with his disability can be challenging at times, however, he has shown incredible perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. “He has constantly adapted to his environment to overcome obstacles. He has shown incredible flexibility and highlighted the importance of finding new and innovative solutions to his challenges.

“He has taught me to appreciate the diversity and richness of human experience and that a physical disability is just one aspect of a person's identity and that every individual has the ability to make meaningful contributions to this world,” Clarke said. You can support this cause by making a donation on BackaBuddy at www.backabuddy.co.za/james-thusi or alternatively via Snapscan at https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/James [email protected]