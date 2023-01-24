PICS: Somerset West wine estate celebrates birth of rare baby quagga

The estate's Eben Olderwagen said the arrival of the healthy youngster is a milestone in an ambitious project, initiated by a dedicated group of conservationists in 1987, to breed an animal resembling as closely as possible the quagga.

"The young Vergelegen foal was born on December 14, after a 12-month gestation period. It was left undisturbed to bond with the other seven quagga and its sex has not yet been determined. This youngster appears very relaxed and has been accepted as one of the herd," he said.

Olderwagen said the foal has grown about 15cm taller in a month and has been spotted nibbling lucerne, in addition to suckling from its mother.

Olderwagen says management hopes that this founder herd at Vergelegen will continue to breed and, after about two years, selected quagga will be exchanged with others in the programme. This will prevent in-breeding and reinforce the quest to breed quagga as near as possible to the original species.