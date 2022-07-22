Pretoria man who won nearly R100m Powerball jackpot not planning to quit his finance job

Durban - A Pretoria man who won almost R100 million in the Powerball jackpot will not quit his job. The winner walked away with R99, 983, 308.10 from the July 19 draw.

He spent R150 on a ticket via the FNB banking app and opted to select his numbers manually. Lottery-runner Ithuba said the man had come forward to claim his “life-changing” jackpot but has no plans to quit his day job, despite winning such a significant amount. “I have no plans to make big changes to my lifestyle, everything will still be normal, perhaps I may just buy a car and a house only,” said the winner who works in the finance industry.

“I do plan on paying off debt and investing the rest of the money.” He said he had checked his numbers in the morning after the jackpot draw, but when contacted by FNB, he ignored the call, assuming it must have been a telemarketing company wanting to sell him something. When he did eventually answer the call, that was when he believed he was the winner, as the bank officials verified his details on the call.

“I was excited, extremely happy. I have playing the lottery games since my university days, so it has been many years, and this is the first time I won any jackpot,” the winner said. “People need to understand that the odds of winning the lottery are very high, you will never know when it will be your turn to win, now I know that winning is possible.” The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, congratulated the winner and wished him well on his new-found wealth.

