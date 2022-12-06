Proteas legend Allan Donald bowls us away at Paarl GC for charity.

Protea Legend, Allan Donald, joins us for episode four of Signature Holes in Cape Town & The Winelands in Support of Cupcakes of HOPE. Allan Anthony Donald is a former South African cricketer and the current bowling coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team. Often nicknamed 'White Lightning' due to his lightning quick bowling, he is considered one of South Africa's most successful pace bowlers.

This week’s Signature Hole is the 22nd, a 450 metre Par 5, SI 10. The location is Paarl Golf Club, located in the Paarl-Franschhoek valley in South Africa’s beautiful winelands region. The 27-hole course offers members unique facilities and extensive membership options to choose from. Paarl Golf Club has a warm tradition of friendliness and has enthusiastically welcomed visitors throughout its 110 years of existence. They take great care of the course, beautifully framed by mountains, rivers and vineyards throughout the seasons. Paarl Golf Club has successfully hosted South Africa’s prestigious Sunshine Tour events and many successful corporate golf days and other golf events.

If you're interested in playing at Paarl Golf Club, you can use the following link to book a round Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes… To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series to help Cupcakes of Hope raise funds to support the medical bills of children with cancer. You can donate to this incredible organisation on this link.

