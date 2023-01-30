Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are. Brain-Busting Challenge

Story continues below Advertisement

Monday January 30 2023 Questions: 1 Thucydides was known for writing on what subject in Ancient Greece?

2 Which famous playwright won an Oscar as well as a Nobel Prize? 3 What does someone with Koutaliaphobia fear? 4 Which country hosted the 2016 Olympics?

Story continues below Advertisement

5 What US government department was created in the wake of the September 11 attacks? 6 Which bird has the widest known wingspan? 7 In which city can you find the most famous version of “The Thinker” by Auguste Rodin?

Story continues below Advertisement

8 Which novel, published in 1949 and originally to be called “The Last Man in Europe”, opens with the following line: ‘It was bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen’? 9 Which US sports team fell under the “Curse of the Bambino”, causing it to have an 86 year drought of championship trophies after its star player was sold in 1919 to its major rival? 10 What is colcannon?

11 What stage names were Leonard, Arthur, Julius and Herbert better known as? 12 What was the name of the Roman festivities spanning from December 17 to December 23 and elements of which were incorporated into Christmas? 13 Which country features more castles per square mile than any other country in Europe?

14 Who was the 40th president of the United States? 15 In which museum can you find “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh? 16 On which planet is the tallest mountain in the Solar System?

17 What was the role of the jackal god called Anubis in ancient Egypt? 18 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a synthetic derivative of which type of naturally occurring growth? 19 The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, famously had a pet chimpanzee known to be quite unruly. What was its name?

20 Who is Hayao Miyazaki and what is he most-well known for? Answers: 1 History

2 George Bernard Shaw 3 A fear of spoons 4 Rio de Janeiro

5 The Department of Homeland Security 6 The wandering albatross 7 Paris

8 Nineteen Eighty Four 9 The Boston Red Sox 10 Colcannon is a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale

11 The Marx Brothers (Chico, Harpo, Groucho, and Zeppo) 12 Saturnalia 13 Wales

14 Ronald Reagan 15 The Museum of Modern Art in New York 16 Mars (Olympus Mons, over 25 000m)

17 Anubis was tasked with protecting the bodies and souls of the dead 18 Ergot, a grain fungus that typically grows on rye 19 Scatter