Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are.

Brain-Busting Challenge Monday February 7 2023 Questions:

1 Who was known as the “Mad Monarch”? 2 Mexico’s “Dia de los Muertos”, means what in English? 3 Which god is considered the “destroyer” and is part of the Hindu Trinity?

4 In heraldry, what does a bar sinister or bend sinister typically denote? 5 What is the name of the scientist who produces James Bond’s gadgets? 6 Who is the only professional boxer to have retired undefeated holding the world heavyweight title?

7 “Glass of Absinthe” is a sculpture by which 20th century artist? 8 What country is made up of 6 852 islands? 9 How many years did the 100 years war last?

10 John Keats wrote what poem to a singing bird? 11 What disease stems from the medieval term that means “bad air”? 12 Which two elements on the periodic table are liquids at room temperature?

13 What is the most commonly used oil in Chinese cooking? 14 What is the most distant object visible to the naked eye? 15 What does the suffix “itis” in a disease name indicate about the affected body part?

16 What is the name of the South African actor who starred in “Elysium”, “District 9” and “Maleficent” 17 Who is often referred to as “the father of modern astrology”? 18 Which famous singer has a secret Instagram account exclusively for reviewing onion rings?

19 Which castle is on the island of Anglesey? 20 What did the Crocodile swallow in Peter Pan? Answers:

1 King George III of England (1762) 2 Day of the Dead 3 Shiva (Brahma the creator, Vishnu the preserver and Shiva the destroyer)

4 A supposed heraldic charge widely believed to be a mark of illegitimacy 5 Quartermaster - better known by his initial “Q” or his alias, Major Boothroyd 6 Rocky Marciano

7 Pablo Picasso 8 Japan 9 116-year period, between England and France, and later Burgundy; beginning in 1337, and ending in 1453.

10 “Ode to A Nightingale” 11 Malaria 12 Mercury and Bromine

13 Peanut oil 14 The Andromeda Galaxy 15 Inflammation

16 Sharlto Copley 17 Alan Leo, born William Frederick Allan, (Westminster, 7 August 1860 – Bude, 30 August 1917) was an English astrologer, author, publisher, astrological data collector and theosophist. 18 Pop star Lorde