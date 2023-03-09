Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are.

Brain-Busting Challenge Thursday March 9 2023 Questions:

1 Which river forms part of the border between England and Scotland? 2 A hexagonal-shaped storm can be found on which planet? 3 Black Sapote is a tropical fruit found in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and Colombia and tastes like what?

4 Who was the lead actor in the 2003 comedy, “School of Rock?” 5 When was Joan of Arc beatified in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris? 6 In 1948, the United Nations defined 30 articles of human rights in what document?

7 Which technique did Vincent Van Gogh use to paint his famous piece of art called “Sunflowers”? 8 What popular 90s fighting video game eventually became a movie? 9 What is Yersinia pestis?

10 Who discovered Yersinia pestis? 11 The Parthenon was built in honour of the goddess Athena, who represented the human aspiration for knowledge and the ideal of wisdom. True or False? 12 The Merlion, an imaginary creature with the head of a lion and the body of a fish, is used as the mascot of which island nation?

13 In soccer, who was nicknamed “The Divine Ponytail”? 14 What is a group of unicorns called? 15 John Wesley founded what Christian denomination in 1738?

16 What is Xanthophobia? Hint: It’s a colour 17 What animal has the highest blood pressure? 18 What mixed drink, popular in South Africa, is made from mixing soda water, lemonade, Angostura bitters, fresh lemon, and ice?

19 What does ‘E’ represent in E=MC2? 20 What are Mizaru, Kikazaru, and Iwazaru? Answers:

1 River Tweed 2 Saturn 3 Chocolate pudding

4 Jack Black 5 1909 6 Universal Declaration of Human Rights

7 Impasto 8 “Mortal Kombat” 9 It is a bacteria that causes plague – usually found in small mammals and their fleas

10 Swiss-born Alexandre Yersin 11 True 12 Singapore

13 Italian soccer player, Roberto Baggio 14 A blessing 15 Methodism

16 Fear of the colour yellow 17 Giraffe 18 Rock Shandy