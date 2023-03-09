Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Put your knowledge to the test with our online trivia quiz

Shoppers walk down stairs featuring a five-metre-high reproduction of Vincent van Gogh’s signature painting “Sunflowers” at the entrance to Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong July 15, 2013. Picture: Bobby Yip Reuters

Shoppers walk down stairs featuring a five-metre-high reproduction of Vincent van Gogh’s signature painting “Sunflowers” at the entrance to Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong July 15, 2013. Picture: Bobby Yip Reuters

Published 22m ago

Share

Put your general knowledge skills to the test with our weekly online trivia game! Join us every week for a series of questions covering a variety of topics from history, sports, geography, art, pop culture, and more. So grab your friends, grab a coffee, and let's see how smart you really are.

Brain-Busting Challenge

Thursday March 9 2023

Questions:

More on this

1 Which river forms part of the border between England and Scotland?

2 A hexagonal-shaped storm can be found on which planet?

3 Black Sapote is a tropical fruit found in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and Colombia and tastes like what?

4 Who was the lead actor in the 2003 comedy, “School of Rock?”

5 When was Joan of Arc beatified in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris?

6 In 1948, the United Nations defined 30 articles of human rights in what document?

7 Which technique did Vincent Van Gogh use to paint his famous piece of art called “Sunflowers”?

8 What popular 90s fighting video game eventually became a movie?

9 What is Yersinia pestis?

10 Who discovered Yersinia pestis?

11 The Parthenon was built in honour of the goddess Athena, who represented the human aspiration for knowledge and the ideal of wisdom. True or False?

12 The Merlion, an imaginary creature with the head of a lion and the body of a fish, is used as the mascot of which island nation?

13 In soccer, who was nicknamed “The Divine Ponytail”?

14 What is a group of unicorns called?

15 John Wesley founded what Christian denomination in 1738?

16 What is Xanthophobia? Hint: It’s a colour

17 What animal has the highest blood pressure?

18 What mixed drink, popular in South Africa, is made from mixing soda water, lemonade, Angostura bitters, fresh lemon, and ice?

19 What does ‘E’ represent in E=MC2?

20 What are Mizaru, Kikazaru, and Iwazaru?

Answers:

1 River Tweed

2 Saturn

3 Chocolate pudding

4 Jack Black

5 1909

6 Universal Declaration of Human Rights

7 Impasto

8 “Mortal Kombat”

9 It is a bacteria that causes plague – usually found in small mammals and their fleas

10 Swiss-born Alexandre Yersin

11 True

12 Singapore

13 Italian soccer player, Roberto Baggio

14 A blessing

15 Methodism

16 Fear of the colour yellow

17 Giraffe

18 Rock Shandy

19 Energy

20 The three wise monkeys

Source: Wikipedia

Related Topics:

historyscience and technologygeographybiologyastronomymusicliteraturespace explorationSouth AfricaAustraliaEgyptAsiaAfricaUnited KingdomUnited States

Share