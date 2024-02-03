Seed2Harvest tackles household hunger on Cape Flats

Seed2Harvest has been tackling hunger issues since 2020, looking to lend the residents of Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, a helping hand by teaching them how to set up household food gardens. Over the last three years, there have been many successes and failures, allowing them an opportunity to fine-tune their project.

Now, they are calling on all interested residents of Tafelsig to apply for an organic food garden. Lead by Joanie Fredericks and Shaun Cairns, the Combating Household Hunger 2024 programme has been established in conjunction with Seed2Harvest. They realised that feeding schemes were a temporary measure during the Covid years, and queues for food continued to grow longer. Combating household hunger became a top priority.

Late in 2023, discussions were focused around decreasing pressure on food queues and restoring hope in households and to individuals. Reaching out to the Angel Network for sponsorship, the initiative will be resupplying each household with a starter kit every three months for the first four growing cycles with ongoing mentorship and training to teach the basics of organic farming. Households who qualify include those whose income is below R4,500 per month, proof of growing experience or willingness, to learn, access to land (minimum of 1m x 2m space), access to a water source, and an availability to attend training.

All you need to get started is to attend a briefing workshop, complete an application form, conduct a site visit, a copy of your ID, an active WhatsApp number, and a commitment to the project as a whole. The kit includes six organic seed varieties, three months’ supply of organic fertiliser, pesticides, fungicides, bio-stimulants, a measuring cup, a growing guide, and a pressure sprayer. A spade, a rake, mulch, and some seedlings are also included. Water security is also an area of concern; Biochar, a charcoal which retains water and a product which improves water security. This water saving management system will help to retain water in the soil, with up to 80% of water being saved.

Once a month, a community thinktank session will be held to continue motivating and encouraging participants and to start a growing network within the community. This will bring the community together and bring hope to the hopeless. “Many of these people are already in a hopeless situation and we need to see how we can lift them psychologically,” said Cairns. With a dream of infiltrating at least 50% of the Tafelsig community, the programme is appealing to other donors to fund more households in the area. “There has been an influx of applications, we cannot turn them away, the need is so great,” Cairns said.

Creating a surplus of organically grown vegetables in the community will help to combat hunger in the area with households able to feed themselves. Starting these food organic gardens using the Seed2Harvest kits will help a large group of hungry individuals. If you would like to donate, learn more or know a company willing to become a donor, visit their website.