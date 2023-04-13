Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba is searching for the Powerball jackpot winner from the April 11 draw. The winning ticket valued at R33 670 044. 67 was bought at Spar in Alberton, Johannesburg.

“Players are encouraged to check their tickets now, to see if they have the winning combination,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. She said that PowerBall has seen monumental wins since January 2023. “PowerBall game has had four jackpot winners who collectively, have been paid out an enormous R214 373 373.14 million.

“The highest PowerBall jackpot that was paid out earlier this year, was R75 million and was won on March 14, 2023 by an unemployed Johannesburg woman. “This is extremely exciting for us to celebrate yet another PowerBall jackpot winner this year,” she said. Mabuza said they were looking forward to welcoming the latest winner.

“The winner will be taken through our winner service experience which includes financial advice from an independent financial advisor, as well a psychologist for trauma counselling,” Mabuza said. Ithuba also encouraged all players to write their name and identity numbers on the back of their ticket. “In addition, players are also reminded to bring their winning ticket together with their proof of identity and banking details to claim their winnings at any Ithuba office,” she said.